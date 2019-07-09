HPD opens unattended death investigation after body discovered along H-3

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Honolulu police are investigating the discovery of a body found along the H-3 Freeway Monday.
HPD responded around 1:30 p.m. to the side of the John A. Burns Freeway just before the Mokapu off-ramp.
Sources said an employee doing work in the area discovered the badly decomposed body.
It’s unknown if the body was that of a man or woman. Multiple police units were on scene into the afternoon.
Police said they have opened an unattended death investigation.
The investigation is ongoing.
Details are developing. This story will be updated.
