High surf kicks up along east-facing shores across the state; alerts posted

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Large waves generated by what’s left of former cyclone Barbara is hitting east facing shores of the state.
That’s prompted the National Weather Service to post a high surf warning for east shores of Hawaii Island, and a high surf advisory for east sides of Maui, Molokai, Oahu and Kauai.
Forecasters are expecting wave heights of up to 12 to 20 feet along Hawaii Island Monday afternoon, and slowly lowering to 10 to 16 feet by nighttime.
The high surf warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Forecasters warn of dangerous shorebreak and currents that could be life threatening to the inexperienced.
This story may be updated.
