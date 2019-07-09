Hawaii keiki heading to Japan as junior ambassadors at Asian Pacific Children’s Convention

Hawaii keiki head to Japan to serve as junior ambassadors
July 9, 2019 at 11:40 AM HST - Updated July 9 at 11:40 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Six keiki are heading to the Asian Pacific Children's Convention in Japan as junior ambassadors for the Japan America Society of Hawaii.

The junior ambassadors will participate in a two-week-long program and meet hundreds of fellow junior ambassadors from different areas throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

The purpose: promoting international cooperation between children to become global leaders.

Reyna Kaneko, president of Japan-America Society of Hawaii, had more details on Sunrise.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.