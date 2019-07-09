Hawaii Island man arrested after allegedly driving into head-on traffic to evade police

HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Hawaii Island police have arrested a Hilo man after a dangerous pursuit in Puna.
Investigators say 23-year-old Kaleb Muragin allegedly drove into oncoming traffic on Highway 11 and smashed into a vehicle after fleeing a traffic stop on June 30.
Police say they witnessed Muragin overtaking vehicles in the shoulder lane of Ainaloa Driver, and he accelerated when police tried to stop him.
An 80-year-old man in the vehicle Muragin hit was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and later released.
The Muragin, a Waiakea Uka resident, was arrested on July 4 and faces multiple traffic violations.
Bail was set at $3,400. He’s scheduled to appear in court again next Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.