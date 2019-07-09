Hawaii gymnasts show out during 2019 USA Gymnastics National Championships

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Seven gymnasts from Hawaii competed in the USA Gymnastics (National) Championships and all won medals.
Among the seven medalists were Kayttie Nakamura who finished in 1st double-mini trampoline while Sydney Senter finished in 2nd place in the senior elite divisions.
Maia Amano won 1st place in the junior elite division in the double-mini trampoline as well.
Nakamura, Senter and Amano were also named to the 2019 US Senior National double mini Trampoline team.
Here’s the complete results for the Hawaii gymnasts who medaled during the competition:
Kayttie Nakamura (17, Senior Elite): 1st DMT, 2nd TRS with Senter, 4th TRI, named to both the 2019-20 US Senior National Trampoline and Double Mini-Trampoline Teams
Sydney Senter (17, Senior Elite): 2nd DMT, 2nd TRS with Nakamura, 6th TRI, named to both the 2019-20 US Senior National Trampoline and Double Mini-Trampoline Teams
Maia Amano (16, Junior Elite): 1st DMT, 3rd TRI, 6th TRS with Brooke Warzecha TX, named to the 2019-20 US Senior National Double Mini-Trampoline Team and the Junior National Trampoline Team
Zoe Matsuki (13): 1st DMT Level 8, 9th TRI Level 9
Andrew Leachman (16): 3rd DMT Level 10, 5th TUM Level 9, 8th TRI Level 10
Sophia Pang (9): 3rd DMT Level 8, 5th TRI Level 9, 6th TRS Level 9 with Ajimine
Mari Ajimine (9): 6th TRI Level 9, 6th TRS Level 9 with Pang, 14th DMT Level 8
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.