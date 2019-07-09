Garret Tihada steps down after 31 seasons with the Luna’s

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of the most storied head coaching careers in Hawai’i state football history came to a close earlier this week.
Lahainaluna’s Garret Tihada has chosen to take a break from coaching for the upcoming 2019 Lunas’ football season. Tihada has most recently served as co-head coach and the primary offensive coordinator for the team for more then a decade.
Under Tihada’s leadership the Lunas’ program has rose to become not just the perennial power of Division II football on the Valley Isle, but the entire state.
Tihada has led the team to three consecutive Division II state crowns in 2016, 2017, and 2018. The Luna’s have captured every Maui Interscholastic League Division II title since 2007 and have capped unblemished seasons the last two years (8-0).
