Forecast: Locally windy with passing showers from Barbara’s remnants

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The remnants of former tropical cyclone Barbara will continue passing south of the state, with the northern periphery of the leftover circulation bringing passing showers, mainly for windward areas, and especially for the Big Island and Maui. Trade winds will be breezy to locally windy overnight with Barbara’s passage. Rainfall should begin to taper off from east to west Tuesday as the remnants of Barbara move away from the area.