Flood threat diminishes, but wet weather still possible from Barbara’s remnants

The remnants of former tropical cyclone Barbara will continue passing south of the state, with the northern periphery of the leftover circulation bringing passing showers, mainly for windward areas, and especially for the Big Island and Maui. Trade winds will be breezy to locally windy overnight with Barbara’s passage. Rainfall should begin to taper off from east to west Tuesday as the remnants of Barbara move away from the area.
The flash flood watch for the Big Island has been cancelled as the threat of widespread heavy showers has ended. A wind advisory remains posted for the Big Island and windward areas of Molokai during the evening hours due to the stronger trade winds, but the winds should diminish a bit by morning.
Waves from Barbara are still dangerous for east shores of the Big Island, where a high surf warning will remain in effect overnight. East shores of the remaining islands will remain under a high surf advisory. For mariners, a gale warning is posted for the Alenuihaha Channel and the coastal waters leeward and to the south of the Big Island, while a small craft advisory will remain in effect for remaining Hawaiian coastal waters due to stronger winds and higher seas from Barbara.
