Elderly woman who was attacked while sleeping in Kahului condo dies from injuries

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are investigating a murder after a 90-year-old woman who was attacked while she was sleeping in her Kahului condo died, Maui police said.
Officials said Tuesday that Jacqueline Oberheim died from injuries she suffered in the June 20 assault and robbery.
Lewellyn Foster Jr., Aaron Wilsey, and Chery Moniz were all charged for the break-in at the Harbor Lights condominium complex.
Foster Jr. allegedly attacked Oberheim while she was asleep, according to an indictment.
Foster Jr. pleaded not guilty to first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and first-degree assault, according to court records.
Wilsey pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary, second-degree robbery, second-degree theft and first-degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle.
Moniz pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary.
The case has been reclassified to murder and police are continuing their investigation.
