Drier conditions easing in as moisture from Barbara departs to the west

A slightly drier airmass is moving in over the state from east to west as an area of moisture from former tropical cyclone Barbara continues tracking westward and away from the islands. A more typical trade wind pattern should slowly establish itself over the next day or so with more comfortable humidity levels.
The forecast models are pointing to a disturbance moving in just to the north of Kauai late Friday into Saturday, which could increase showers for the Garden Isle. Another tropical disturbance may move in from the southeast during the weekend and disrupt the trade wind weather for the Big Island, but it’s too soon to tell exactly what will happen. We’ll keep you posted.
The swell from Barbara is diminishing, and a high surf advisory for east shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island is set to expire at 4 p.m. Another series of long-period south-southwest swells will bring advisory level waves to south shores over the weekend. For mariners, a small craft advisory is in effect for the usual windier coastal waters adjacent to Maui County and the Big Island.
