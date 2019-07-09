Business Report: Starting a business in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For this Illustrated Economics report, Howard takes a look at how Hawaii stacks up when it comes to starting a business.
WalletHub rates Hawaii the fourth worst state in which to start a business. But these lists are based on things you can measure, not value judgments.
The lowest business costs are in Oklahoma, Mississippi and West Virginia.
Costs are higher than Hawaii in New Hampshire, New Jersey and Rhode Island.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.