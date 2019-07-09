Barbara’s remnants slowly moving away, more showers likely today

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will hold firm through the next seven days. The remnants of former tropical cyclone Barbara will drift westward overnight with continued wet weather lasting into Tuesday. More stable drier trends are expected from Wednesday through Friday with wet trade wind weather returning to the southeastern islands over the upcoming weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, another tropical disturbance develops far south of the Big Island. Long range model solutions continue to track this system northwestward into the Hawaii region on Sunday. Deep tropical moisture will affect mainly the Big Island and portions of Maui counties with another round of wet trade wind. The moisture is expected to hang around for the first few days of next week.