What’s Trending: Jeffrey Epstien, Kona Bulls Rugby Team, Bath dog, ‘Mulan’ trailer

A big congratulations to the Kona Bulls Rugby team from Big Island. They competed in an international tournament in California.. AND PLACED! They took 3 teams to the second annual World Youth Rugby festival held at “Great park sports complex” in Irvine, CA The U16 girls and U14 boys took 3rd place! And the U12 boys took 2nd to another Hawaii team - Kahuku! This was the first time Kona Bulls Rugby ever participated in a tournament out of the state, and this was a huge one competing against teams from around the world! They fundraised by selling all different types of food and MANY car washes. In fact, we went to one of their car washes and even though it was 500 degrees in Kailua-Kona they kept working with a great attitude.