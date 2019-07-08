What’s Trending: Jeffrey Epstien, Kona Bulls Rugby Team, Bath dog, ‘Mulan’ trailer

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Billionaire financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein faces new charges. The feds charged him with sex trafficking as he arrived from Paris. Epstein is a jet set guy with his own Caribbean island and the biggest estate on Manhattan. His party guests over the year have ranged from Bill Clinton to Donald Trump to Woody Allen to Prince Andrew. His defense team against prior sex charges ran from Alan Dershowitz to Ken Starr. A plea deal years ago, which shielded him from most charges at the time, was signed by then-Miami federal prosecutor Alex Acosta, who is now secretary of labor. The Miami Herald has been investigating Epstein for years and says it found about 60 victims, including four who went on the record for the first time last November.
A big congratulations to the Kona Bulls Rugby team from Big Island. They competed in an international tournament in California.. AND PLACED! They took 3 teams to the second annual World Youth Rugby festival held at “Great park sports complex” in Irvine, CA The U16 girls and U14 boys took 3rd place! And the U12 boys took 2nd to another Hawaii team - Kahuku! This was the first time Kona Bulls Rugby ever participated in a tournament out of the state, and this was a huge one competing against teams from around the world! They fundraised by selling all different types of food and MANY car washes. In fact, we went to one of their car washes and even though it was 500 degrees in Kailua-Kona they kept working with a great attitude.
Disney has release its first trailer for its upcoming live-action film Mulan. Chinese actress Yifei Liu plays “Mulan.” Martial Artist Jet Li plays the Chinese Emperor. The remake will also feature some new characters. But a big spoiler alert! According to the Hollywood reporter, Mulan’s most important ally and eventual love interest is now a new character. Her original love interest in the animated film -- Li Shang.. AS WELL AS HER SIDEKICK.. Mushu... are reportedly out. The new movie hits theaters March next year.
