Warm temperatures and steady trade winds; surf on the rise

The winds are blowing across the state out of the east. These moderate to locally breezy trade winds are expected through the forecast period thanks to high pressure fan far north of us. Moisture embedded in the trades will provide for some passing showers mainly for windward and mauka areas with afternoon clouds and showers possible for portions of the Kona slopes.
High pressure is currently centered far north northwest of the state. This places the islands in a moderate to locally breezy trade wind environment. Patches of moisture embedded in the trades is providing for some passing light showers over windward and mauka areas, especially Kauai, with most leeward locations remaining dry.
Surf is on the rise! Surf is expected to steadily rise tonight along south facing shores as a large south-southwest swell begins to fill in this evening and peaks on Sunday. Surf may reach warning levels at its peak on Sunday, and will likely hold at advisory levels through Monday as the swell gradually fades through the middle of the week. Small surf will continue through the second half of next week along south facing shores with mainly a mix of small background swells. Surf will rise Wednesday through Friday along east facing shores due to strong trades.
