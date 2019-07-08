Warm temperatures and steady trade winds; surf on the rise

Surf is on the rise! Surf is expected to steadily rise tonight along south facing shores as a large south-southwest swell begins to fill in this evening and peaks on Sunday. Surf may reach warning levels at its peak on Sunday, and will likely hold at advisory levels through Monday as the swell gradually fades through the middle of the week. Small surf will continue through the second half of next week along south facing shores with mainly a mix of small background swells. Surf will rise Wednesday through Friday along east facing shores due to strong trades.