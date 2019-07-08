Volunteers pitch in to help restore a 400-year-old Hawaiian fishpond

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Habilitat residents got down and dirty to help restore a 400-year-old fishpond in Windward Oahu on Sunday.
The Waikalua Loko I’a sits about a hundred yards from Habilitat, which serves people who come from troubled situations.
Volunteers removed invasive mangroves, built a rock wall, and worked on aquaculture at the fishpond.
For those who pitched in, the experience was rewarding in many ways.
“Getting out in the mud, exercising, giving back to my community, is something I learning today, something I would never usually do,” Charles-Allen Louis said.
Volunteers also helped with plumbing and yard work.
Managers at the Waikalua Fishpond hope residents will gain a sense of ownership after helping out.
“The only time we get to come out here is on the weekends after our full-time job and it really helps to have groups like this come and help us,” fishpond manager Rosalyn Concepcion said.
