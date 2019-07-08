Opportunity to pay it forward means everything to DeForest Buckner

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Any opportunity DeForest Buckner has to come back to Hawaii and pay it forward, he takes.
From being a Team Captain for the Polynesian Bowl last year to joining forces this weekend with fellow NFL defensive lineman Muichael Bennett at the 7th Annual Gauntlet Football Camp, the Waianae native doesn’t shy away from helping the next generation of local talent.
“Growing up, I didn’t have this opportunity to really have NFL guys come in and do the free camp,” Buckner said. “Having us be here and be able to teach them a thing or two of what we know, NFL guys past and present, it’s a great deal.”
The current-San Francisco 49er said that growing up in Waianae, he would dream of the opportunity to learn from some of the NFL’s best in Hawaii. And at just 25 years of age, Buckner is glad he can be apart of teaching the next generation of Hawaii football players for years to come.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for them to learn,” he said. “Even for us to give back.”
For more information on Bennet’s Gauntlet Camp and The Bennett Foundation, click here.
