Manslaughter charges filed against military couple in death of infant son

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Air Force has begun court martial proceedings against a Kapolei couple, accusing them of manslaughter and child endangerment in a case related to the death of their 1-year-old son.
Sgt. Caleb Humphrey and Sgt. Natasha Beyer have been under investigation for nearly a year. In a separate case, a second child ― the couple’s daughter, who was born after the boy’s death ― was also reported to have suffered serious injuries.
According to a report filed last year by an Air Force investigator, the couple’s son, Grayson, was just one month old when he was taken to the Tripler Army Medical Center in May 2016. He died a short time later.
Military doctors originally thought the boy had died of natural causes, but his death was reclassified as a homicide after the Honolulu Medical Examiner later found that he had suffered broken ribs and injuries to his head.
The Medical Examiner’s re-examination was initiated after Grayson’s younger sister was taken to Tripler in July 2017 with a fractured skull, multiple rib fractures and a broken leg. The girl, who survived her injuries, was two weeks old at the time.
The Air Force subpoenaed the couple’s financial records last year, saying the documents may provide a financial motivation for the children’s injuries.
"The financial records sought by the subpoenas may substantiate the financial difficulties of Sgt. Beyer and Sgt. Humphrey and therefore provide a financial motive for death of (their son)," wrote Assistant U.S. Attorney Sydney Spector.
The trial is scheduled for January.
