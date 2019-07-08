Makani Kai Air launches another new inter-island route

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting next month, Makani Kai Air will provide daily flights between Kahului and Kailua-Kona.
The airline announced Monday that beginning August 1, it will offer four daily round trips at a $49 introductory airfare each way on the new route, according to a news release.
Reservations must be made online by August 31, and travel must be completed by September 30, the release said.
“The people of Molokai and Maui are the reason that we’re growing,” said Richard Schuman, owner of Makani Kai Air.
“Many of our customers have asked us to open up a Kahului - Kona route, and we believe that the move makes sense.”
Once the promotion is finished, Schuman said the regular airfare will be set at $75, for “every seat on every flight every day.”
“People appreciate the fact that they can plan ahead knowing the airfare won’t change. It will remain the same on weekends, holidays or any other time," Schuman said.
Last May, Makani Kai Air began serving cheap direct flights from Honolulu to Princeville.
