Kaneohe FC wins boys U-10 title at 2019 AYSO National Games

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kaneohe FC, a boys 10-and-under soccer team, is a national champion.
The AYSO team from Oahu won the boys 10-and-under division in the 2019 AYSO National Games on Sunday at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.
Kaneohe FC took down a team from Foster City, California to win gold. The Kaneohe-based side were one of 20 teams from across the country to compete in that division, and one of 175 total teams from around the nation that competed in the national tournament.
