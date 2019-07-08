HPD training videos show disgraced Kealohas lecturing officers about ethics

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - When Louis Kealoha was police chief, he made several training videos that all Honolulu Police Officers were forced to watch.
In the videos, Kealoha preached ethics. One, titled ‘courtesy and demeanor’ featured his wife, then a top ranking deputy prosecutor.
Katherine Kealoha plays a driver, illegally parked. An officer is sarcastic and rude when ordering her to move the minivan.
In another video titled, “make the right choice” the chief warns officers about getting arrested and shows media clips from Hawaii News Now, calling coverage, “relentless” when an officer is accused of crimes.
The videos were made in 2014, one year after the Kealohas framed a relative for a crime because he was exposing them for swindling large amounts of money from family members.
The videos were being distributed department wide as the FBI was launching the massive public corruption investigation.
The Kealohas were convicted of conspiracy and obstruction last month. Both face up to 20 years in federal prison when they are sentenced in October.
Chief Judge J. Michael Seabright deemed Katherine Kealoha a ‘corrupting influence’ and ordered her detained at the Federal Detention center until sentencing in October.
Louis Kealoha remains out on bond.
The couple face another federal trial later this year on charges of bank fraud and identity theft. If convicted, the sentence could run consecutively and the maximum prison time is 30 years.
“It’s only going to get worse,” Hawaii News Now legal analyst Ken Lawson says Kealoha should make a deal with the feds, saving taxpayers because their attorneys are court appointed, “The question becomes how deep is that hole going to be? Well when you stop digging.”
Lawson says Louis Kealoha should practice what he preached in those training videos.
