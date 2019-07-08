Hawaii Youth Symphony presents its electrifying 2019 Pacific Music Institute

“In keeping with the PMI tradition of being a leading destination for training young musicians from our island home and around the world, we’re thrilled to be able to host this incredible caliber of faculty,” said Randy Wong, President of Hawaii Youth Symphony. “To now have the further privilege of inviting the community to one-of-a-kind concerts—and witness this collective artistic genius celebrating the joy of music—it is almost indescribable. When you’re talking about bringing together talents such as superstar-trumpeter Eric Miyashiro; Jauvon Gilliam, Principal Timpanist of the National Symphony Orchestra; cello sensation Joshua Roman; Jennifer Ross, retired Principal 2nd Violin of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra; Catherine Chen, Principal Bassoonist of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra; Col. Jason Fettig of the ‘The President’s Own’ United States Marine Band; and so many other esteemed artists under one roof, the experience is truly electrifying.”