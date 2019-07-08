Hawaii Youth Symphony presents its electrifying 2019 Pacific Music Institute

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Youth Symphony (HYS) proudly presents a musical tour de force in July, as the esteemed guest artist faculty mentoring its 2019 Pacific Music Institute (PMI) summer program come together for world-class concert events on July 1 and July 14. Tickets are now available for the public to experience an unmatched lineup of talent.
Partnering with National Orchestral Institute + Festival (NOI+F) this year to create the Orchestral Learning Alliance, HYS has further expanded opportunities for PMI students to engage with leading international musicians whose combined credits include Grammy awards, performances with the National Symphony Orchestra, and much more. Now, this same stellar faculty will perform on stage at PMI in two distinct and unforgettable shows.
“In keeping with the PMI tradition of being a leading destination for training young musicians from our island home and around the world, we’re thrilled to be able to host this incredible caliber of faculty,” said Randy Wong, President of Hawaii Youth Symphony. “To now have the further privilege of inviting the community to one-of-a-kind concerts—and witness this collective artistic genius celebrating the joy of music—it is almost indescribable. When you’re talking about bringing together talents such as superstar-trumpeter Eric Miyashiro; Jauvon Gilliam, Principal Timpanist of the National Symphony Orchestra; cello sensation Joshua Roman; Jennifer Ross, retired Principal 2nd Violin of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra; Catherine Chen, Principal Bassoonist of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra; Col. Jason Fettig of the ‘The President’s Own’ United States Marine Band; and so many other esteemed artists under one roof, the experience is truly electrifying.”
Tickets to each concert are priced at $30.00 for general admission, $25.00 for seniors and $10.00 for students (plus any applicable service charge) and are available online:
For more information on PMI 2019, please visit Hawaii Youth Symphony at HiYouthSymphony.org
