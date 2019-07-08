Hawaii County firefighters get a generous donation of a new tanker

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Hawaii county firefighters blessed a brand new Bulldog tanker this weekend.
It’s the first of its kind in the state.
The Howe and Howe Technology Fire tanker was donated by the Daniel Sayre Memorial Foundation at a cost of $313,000.
The foundation said an anonymous donor wanted to give back after firefighters saved their home from an 18,000 acre brush fire in South Kohala.
It will be stationed in the South Kohala district and will respond to calls throughout West Hawaii.
