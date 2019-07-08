Green waste burning at disposal facility in Waikoloa area

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire that broke out at the West Hawaii Organics Facility in Waikoloa on Sunday night has prompted the closure of the Kealakehe, Waimea, and Puuanahulu green waste sites.
The Department of Environmental Management is asking residents and commercial waste customers to hold on to their green waste for a few days, or to drop it off at the East Hawaii Organics Facility in Hilo.
The fire is about 10 miles away from the Waikoloa Village area. Fire officials are advising residents and visitors near the area, including at the resorts in Waikoloa, will see and smell smoke from the burning green waste.
According to the department, there is no fire threat for the nearby communities.
The Kealakehe and Waimea green waste sites will reopen once the West Hawaii Organics Facility is safe to reopen.
