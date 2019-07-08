Forecast: Increasing showers as remnants of Barbara pass the state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flash flood watch has been posted for the Big Island until 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Trade winds will continue for the next several days due to a high pressure ridge north of the Hawaiian Islands. Deeper tropical moisture will drift in from the east as the remnants of Barbara pass through the region through Tuesday.
The leftovers will increase clouds, showers and wind speeds statewide.
Drier weather will return on Wednesday as trade winds trend lower.
Stronger trade winds are forecast to develop by next weekend.
The large east swell from Barbara will continue to produce elevated surf along east facing shores of most islands through Monday night.
A high surf advisory is in effect for the east facing shores through Monday night. It should be noted that the combination of the strong northeast trade winds and elevated surf will produce very hazardous conditions along east facing shores Monday into early Tuesday.
The current long-period south-southwest swell will be on a slow decline over the next several days.
A high surf advisory is in effect for south-facing shores through 6 a.m. Monday.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.