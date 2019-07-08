Fire that erupted from a Makiki apartment ruled an accident, HFD says

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire that erupted from a Makiki apartment Sunday afternoon was accidentally caused by an arc in a power cord to a dry, the Honolulu Fire Department says.
More than 20 firefighters responded to the blaze around 2:40 p.m. at a three-story, walk-up apartment building on Matlock Avenue.
Prior to firefighters’ arrival, neighbors used garden hoses to spray water on the flames.
The fire, which was contained to the balcony of the unit, was extinguished just before 3 p.m.
No one was home at the time.
The fire caused an estimated $6,000 in damage.
