Family considers appeal over kuleana land purchase on Kauai

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A decision is expected Monday from the family involved in a dispute over kuleana lands on Kauai.
A spokesperson for the Rapozo family said they are considering appealing the purchase of four parcels by a retired University of Hawaii professor.
Earlier this year, Carlos Andrade outbid the Rapozo family, paying about $2 million to gain ownership of the lands.
Family members believe Andrade is being funded by Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
The four lots are considered kuleana lands, which were handed down over generations — oftentimes to hundreds of descendants — after being granted to Native Hawaiian tenants or farmers during the 19th century.
The dispute centers around property in Pilaa, where Zuckerberg bought a 700-acre waterfront lot for $100 million in 2014. Over the years, Zuckerberg has made several efforts to enhance the seclusion of his estate, including purchasing small parcels of land on his property that are designated as kuleana lands.
Under state law, the descendants who inherit kuleana lands from their original owner must be granted access to the property, along with residential and water rights.
In an attempt to secure the privacy of his property, Zuckerberg pursued a quiet title lawsuit to force the kuleana land owners to sell in 2016.
Zuckerberg dropped his lawsuits after major backlash from the local community.
This story will be updated.
