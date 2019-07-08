The COE Hawai‘i Concussion Awareness & Management Program (HCAMP) and Queen’s Sports Medicine present ‘CONCUSSION SUMMIT 2019’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - HCAMP has reported that an average of 1,000 concussions were sustained annually by Hawaii’s high school athletes over the last ten years. HCAMP has also reported an average high school athlete takes more than three weeks to recover from a concussion. The featured faculty will provide research-based evidence and discuss techniques to help manage a concussion from initial injury to recovery, including patients with cognitive deficiency. Topics will include best practices for schools and youth organizations to implement to help keep students and members safe.