Blessing ceremony kicks off season 2 of ‘Magnum PI’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Filming for the second season of “Magnum P.I.” kicked off Monday morning following a traditional Hawaiian blessing ceremony.
Cast and crew members for the TV series gathered at an indoor set in Kapolei for the blessing.
Perdita Weeks, who plays Juliett Higgins in the show, was among the stars who showed up for the event.
“We’re really excited to start filming and for you to get to look at what happens this season,” she said. “It’s going to be very exciting. A lot more action, a lot more intrigue and potentially an interesting turn of events.”
Typically, shows filmed in Hawaii hold blessing ceremonies as a sign of respect for the host culture. The blessings help usher in new beginnings with a prayer, untying of a maile lei and a ceremony that unites the cast, crew and invited dignitaries.
Season two of “Magnum P.I.” is slated to start on Friday, Sept. 27.
A blessing for “Hawaii Five-0” is scheduled for July 17.
