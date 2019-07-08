Big Island to use goats as city weed whackers

HILO, Hawaii (AP) - Big Island officials plan to employ a group of goats to keep city spaces free of overgrowth.
The Hawaii County Department of Parks and Recreation announced Friday that a pilot project using the goats will begin this month to clear an area of brush near Hilo soccer fields.
Director of Parks and Recreation Roxcie Waltjen says goats are "natural weed whackers" and putting them to work is good for both the environment and the animals.
The county already works with an outside group to reduce the use of pesticides in city parks.
Waltjen says that if the goats do a good job, they'll be used for weed control in other areas of the island.
The goats will be corralled and a herder will oversee their efforts throughout the day.
