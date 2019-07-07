USWNT wins 2019 World Cup with 2-0 victory over Netherlands

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The United States Women’s National soccer team defeated the Netherlands in the 2019 Women’s World Cup Final in France, 2-0.
After a scoreless first half, America earned a penalty kick in the 61st minute after Alex Morgan was taken down by a high boot from a Dutch defender. Megan Rapinoe stepped up to take the kick and slotted the shot away in the right corner of the net, scoring her sixth goal of the tournament en route to a Golden Boot Trophy.
Despite some threats from the Dutch in the second half, U.S.A. kept the Netherlands at bay and just eight minutes after Rapinoe’s opener, Rose Lavelle put her name on the scorer’s sheet with a beautiful strike from the edge of the 18-yard box to put the Americans ahead 2-0.
From that point on, the Americans were the team pressing the action and looked in control over the final 20 minutes of the match.
With the win, the U.S. have won back-to-back World Cups (2015, 2019) and are now the first nation to win four World Cup Finals in the women’s game.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.