2019 U.S. Open Wild Card Challenge kicks off in Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2019 U.S. Open Wild Card Series is set to open next week at the UH Manoa tennis complex.
The Tennis Championships of Honolulu is a women’s professional tournament that brings top players from over 10 different countries to compete for $60,000 and a highly coveted spot in this year’s U.S. Open, according to their website.
The tournament begins July 8 at 10 a.m. and goes through July 14.
Admission is free for kids ages 18 & under, USTA members, and UH faculty/students. All others can purchase a ticket at the door for $5 per day.
