Tamura’s Market Kalaeloa reopens after near 2-week power outage
Tamura's Market in Kalaeloa finally reopened Saturday after last month's thunder and record rainfall left the store without power.
By Alexandria Ng | July 7, 2019 at 12:18 PM HST - Updated July 7 at 12:18 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tamura’s Market in Kalaeloa finally reopened Saturday after last month’s thunder and record rainfall left the store without power.

The shop had been closed for nearly two weeks because of the outage that forced employees to throw away perishable food items.

During the closure, the business loss hundreds of thousands of dollars-worth of products and revenue.

The store opened at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Tamura’s is known for their 'ono poke, island food and other local products.

They have three other locations, two on Oahu and one on Maui.

KALAELOA REOPENS TODAY AT 8AM!! Mahalo for your patience! 🤙🏼

Posted by Tamura's Market Wahiawa on Saturday, July 6, 2019

