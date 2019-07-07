State lawmakers won’t convene a special session to override governor’s vetoes

State lawmakers won’t convene a special session to override governor’s vetoes
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff | July 6, 2019 at 2:53 PM HST - Updated July 6 at 2:53 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Governor Ige’s vetoes will stand after the House speaker decided not to hold a special session.

In a memorandum from Speaker Scott Saiki, he cites a “lack of consensus between the House and the Senate” for the decision to not convene a special override session which would’ve been held on July 9.

Some lawmakers have been pushing for the special session after the governor announced a veto on a bill that would’ve issued a new tax on vacation rental listing sites.

There was also push back on his veto of a bill that would have changed the rules against property seizures by police.

The decision to not hold the special section was announced Friday.

[ Read more: Here’s a full list of the bills Gov. Ige said he intends to veto ]

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.