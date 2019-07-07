Rethinking fundraising: One organization looks to ramp up giving back

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Rush 2004 Boys Soccer Team met at Sherwood Beach Saturday to sift out microplastics from the sand.
They weren’t only doing a good community deed, they were also busy fundraising for their upcoming trip to compete in the San Diego Surf Cup Competition later this month.
The beach cleanup was one way a local non-profit group is changing the way teams and youth raise funds for events.
The founder and President of the group ECOS, Shelden Saiki, said, “I think that this something that we realize is an opportunity for us, but it’s also crucial that we be active – not just passive – in our role as citizens of our community; not just here on Oahu, not just here in Hawaii, but globally.”
Unlike most community service projects that do not offer money to participants, the organization ECOS works to raise money from grants and individual donors to make local youth groups learn and work for their money.
ECOS stands for Every Community Offering Service and its missions is to introduce community service opportunities to youth groups and instill core values on the importance of taking action for a better future.
Saiki stressed the importance of educating local youth groups that may not normally take part in community service projects.
“This organization works in hopes that it will improve kids’ outlooks and activism,” Saiki said.
The microplastics cleanup was a prime example of ECOS’s impact on youth groups. They’ve also hosted projects to care for kupuna and help homeless youth obtain new footwear.
