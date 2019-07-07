Police investigating death of man near airport after apparent chase

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Sources say a 25-year-old man is dead after falling or jumping from a freeway overpass while being chased by authorities.
It happened at an on-ramp overpass near the Daniel K. Inouye Airport around 5 Saturday morning.
Sources say TSA and Securitas were called. Sheriffs deputies and HPD later arrived, but it’s unclear which agency was pursuing the man when he plunged to the roadway below.
Paramedics performed CPR, but they were unable to revive him. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Sources say the man was seen at the cargo area hours earlier and sheriffs deputies did respond, but he was not causing a scene and eventually left.
HPD is now investigating his death. The Office of the Medical Examiner has not yet released the man’s name.
