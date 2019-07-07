Overnight Pearl City fire destroys 2 homes, displaces 18 residents

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Flames burned through two Pearl City homes overnight Saturday, leaving 18 people displaced.
Firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire shortly after 10 p.m. HFD said they were dispatched to Hoohai Street where they found a two-story house and a neighboring single-story home fully engulfed in flames.
More than 40 fire personnel worked to put out the inferno. Video showed the massive fire tearing through the homes.
It took crews more than an hour to get the flames under control.
HFD said the fire likely started in the two-story house and spread to the neighboring home.
A total of 18 people were home at the time and all managed to get out safely.
Flames left behind a charred mess, making the homes unlivable. The American Red Cross is aiding those displaced by the fire.
HFD estimates the total loss for both homes and its contents was more than $1.7 million.
The cause is not yet known. An investigation is ongoing.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.