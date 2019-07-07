Over the summer months, blood donations dip, but need remains the same

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Blood Bank of Hawaii held three community blood drives Saturday. The largest was at St. Joseph Church in Waipahu.
St. Joseph is one of the Blood Bank’s go-to donor sites with two blood drives a year and church patrons who graciously step up.
“I take the time to let the parishioners know the need and the fact that it’s important and they’re helping our fellow brothers and sisters,” said Desiree Arcalas, who coordinates the blood drives.
The church’s goal was to collect 50 pints or more of donated blood and it reached 53. Donors came in waves.
Edgar Pobre contributes consistently.
"Whenever I get a chance to make an impact, in this case being able to save three lives -- how they always say when you donate blood -- who am I to pass up that opportunity?" he said.
Elma Fuentes brought her teenage daughter along.
"I wanted to get back to donating blood. I wanted to encourage my daughter to start doing it as well since she's old enough anyways," she said.
The Blood Bank is going through a summer slowdown. Donations are off by about 15 percent largely because schools that coordinated blood drives are on break.
“While we see the supply go down we see the need increase,” said Amy Bender, the Blood Bank’s program manager.
Bender said the shortage is due to hospitals scheduling more elective surgeries during the summer and an increased need for blood to treat trauma patients.
The other great need is for people to donate platelets. Over the past two weeks usage has spiked.
"The people that receive this gift of life are usually cancer treatment patients, and we all know somebody who has had cancer," Bender said.
Platelets are tiny cells that form clots and stop bleeding. They’re only good for three days.
Ideally, the Blood Bank needs 30 platelet donations a day.
“You might be in this position where you might need platelets if you have cancer. It could happen to anyone,” platelet donor Dane Mizuno said.
Unlike community blood drives platelet donations can only be made by appointment at the Blood Bank's Young Street Donor Center.
“Platelet donations take a significant amount of time. It’s an hour to two hours in that seat. For that reason you need to make an appointment,” Bender said.
The Blood Bank provides blood for 18 hospitals statewide. It needs 200 blood donations a day to maintain an adequate supply and right now that supply is short.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.