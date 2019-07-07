Flash flood watch issued for Big Island as remnants of Barbara approach

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flash flood watch has been issued for the Big Island as deep tropical moisture from the remnants of former hurricane Barbara is forecast to bring the threat of heavy rain to the island.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu said the flash flood watch will be in effect for the entire island from Sunday evening through late Monday night.
The remnants of the former category 4 hurricane are expected to arrive Sunday night, with the threat of heavy rain remaining in place through Monday might.
The moisture will be moving in from the east, so the heavy rains will first affect windward areas of the Big Island Sunday night before spreading to leeward areas on Monday.
All islands are expected to have a chance of locally heavy rain Monday as the tropical cyclone remnants track westward just south of the state, and the flash flood watch may be expanded.
A flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Do not cross fast-flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
