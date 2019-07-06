Yamamoto puts together another gem, pitches 6 scoreless innings

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jordan Yamamoto put together another gem of a start for the Miami Marlins Friday evening, pitching six scoreless innings allowing just two hits, three walks and seven strikeouts.
Despite not allowing a run on the night, Yamamoto didn’t pick up the victory as the Marlins fell to Atlanta Braves 1-0. With the no-decision, Yamamoto remains 3-0 on the season but now has an impressive 1.24 ERA.
The former Saint Louis star has allowed four earned runs over five starts on 11 hits with 15 walks and 30 strikeouts in 29 innings of work.
Perhaps more impressively, Yamamoto also picked up his first career hit on the night.
