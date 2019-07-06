Unruly Hawaiian Airlines passenger that forced return of Korea-bound flight sentenced

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unruly passenger who forced a Hawaiian Airlines flight to return to Honolulu in February has been sentenced.
Kyong Chol Kim, a Korean national, was a convicted felon who was denied entry into the U.S. back in February. He got drunk at the airport, then tried to punch a flight attendant on his flight back to South Korea.
He was on flight 459 carrying 263 passengers and 13 crew on board. Some military passengers on board helped restrain him.
Four hours into the flight, the pilot decided to turn the plane around and head back to Honolulu.
Kim was recently sentenced to six months in federal detention. He must also pay the airline more than $172,000.
