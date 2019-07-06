UH Manoa’s law school will be getting a new dean soon

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The search is officially underway for the next dean for the William S. Richardson School of Law at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
The Search Advisory Committee was previously announced, and now the official job announcement has been posted.
The committee will recommend finalists to Provost Michael Bruno, who then will recommend a nominee to UH President David Lassner.
Review of applications is expected to begin in August 2019 and will continue until the position is filled.
Dean Avi Soifer announced his retirement in March after 16 years in the leadership position.
