Tropical Storm Cosme now churning in Eastern Pacific

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Right behind rapidly weakening Barbara is Tropical Storm Cosme.
As of 11 a.m. Saturday, Cosme was located far away from Hawaii, and about 620 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja, Calif.
It was a rather disorganized system with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. The center of the storm was tracking west-northwest at a speed of 13 mph.
Forecasters said Cosme is expected to continue on the general motion Saturday followed by a turn to the northwest on Sunday.
Forecasters said they don’t expect an increase or decrease in strength over the weekend.
It’s still too far out to tell what impacts — if any — Hawaii will see from Cosme.
