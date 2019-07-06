Traffic stop leads to drug bust, arrest on Hawaii Island

HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the Big Island, a Mountain View man faces drug charges after police reportedly uncovered a big stash during a traffic stop in Hilo.
Gregory Cook allegedly had in his possession nearly 28 grams of heroin, 28 grams of methamphetamine, 6 grams of marijuana, 4 acetaminophen-codeine phosphate pills and more than $4,200 in cash.
Officers also recovered a loaded handgun and a metal expandable baton.
He was charged with an array of drug offenses. Charges ranged from second-degree offenses to fourth degree, and other weapons charges.
His bail is set at $158,000.
