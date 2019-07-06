Tracking remnant tropical moisture from Barbara early Monday

Moisture associated with the remnant of Barbara will move over the Big Island tonight, and then remain in place through Monday night before diminishing. With the moisture moving in from the east, the initial threat of heavy rainfall will be over windward areas, spreading to leeward areas on Monday. This may provide moisture that could lead to thunderstorms to the eastern end of the state Sunday evening into Tuesday. Starting with Hawaii Island and then heading west Monday night into Tuesday. We will keep an eye on Barbara as all of these elements unfold. Models also show a bump on east shores with a hurricane swell developing this weekend.