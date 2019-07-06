Surf’s up! Advisories posted for south and east shores

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two swells, including one generated by former hurricane Barbara, are rolling into island shores this weekend.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a high surf advisory until 6 a.m. Monday for the east shores of the Big Island, Maui, Molokai, Oahu and Kauai, and for the south-facing shores of all islands.
Surf is expected to peak Saturday night and Sunday at 8 to 12 feet along the east-facing shores of the Big Island and Maui, and 6 to 10 feet on Molokai, Oahu and Kauai.
On south-facing shores, waves are expected at 5 to 8 feet all weekend.
The swells will result in strong breaking waves and shore breaks, and strong longshore and rip currents that will make swimming difficult and dangerous.
Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers are urged to heed all advice from ocean safety lifeguards and exercise caution.
