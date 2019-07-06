Planner for controversial Kaneohe housing project speaks out

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The proposed housing project in Kaneohe is called ‘Serenity Residential’, but with protests and community opposition, reaction has been anything but serene.
“I believe it’s anti-development yes,” said Keith Kurahashi, R.M. Towill principal planner.
"We are not anti-development. This is not smart development," said Kaui Pratt-Aquino, Kaneohe resident and attorney.
The landowner, Alii Tampos of Horseshoe Land Company wants to rezone part of his five acre property next to Puohala Village near Castle High School from preservation to residential. Kurahashi says the initial idea was to build eight homes, but the company now wants to sell eight home lots for about $500,000 to $550,000 each.
“We’re going to sell the buildable lots that we create for people that will come in and build the homes,” said Kurahashi who expects the landowner to make a $900,000 profit.
Kurahashi says building the homes themselves was found to be too costly and if the project were cut in half, he says, it would only break even.
“It’s not like he’s going to turn it around and make millions. It’s not gonna happen,” he said.
Residents have multiple concerns from potential flooding to traffic and say the rezone of preservation land sets a bad precedent.
“We have spoken clearly in opposition of this project. We have submitted 600 testimony. 70% who submitted opposition are from this community,” said Pratt-Aquino.
The developer says an initial survey showed residents supported new housing, the area doesn’t require flood insurance, traffic would be minimal and it’s not a gated community.
“I know they are unhappy about development occurring in their community, but if they could just look at what the facts are about the project,” said Kurahashi.
Council chair Ikaika Anderson says the project fits from a land use perspective.
“This particular property that the applicant is looking to rezone is classified for residential use in the Koolaupoko Sustainable Communities Plan which is the plan that guides development,” said Anderson.
However, he’s still going to vote against a rezone.
“My constituents have asked me to vote in opposition of this rezone and I will do so at their request,” he said.
A second city council hearing on the proposed rezone hasn’t been scheduled yet.
