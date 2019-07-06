Officials pushing preparedness as Tropical Storm Barbara nears the state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following a statewide video teleconference call Friday morning, the National Weather Service has advised that Tropical Storm Barbara will likely be a remnant low system as it passes south of the island chain.
Although the state is not expected to experience hurricane or tropical storm conditions, the potential does remain for Oahu to be impacted by heavy rains, strong winds, flash flooding and high surf along the east and southeast facing shorelines as early as Sunday evening.
“While it appears Barbara will continue to dissipate as it heads toward our islands, everyone needs to remain vigilant and prepared,” Said Mayor Caldwell.
Officials are also urging residents and visitors alike to listen to Ocean Safety personnel, and be cautious when considering going into the water, as the state is expected to experience strong and high surf from the remnants of Barbara.
“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and ensure any response measures can be implemented quickly,” said Hiro Toiya, Director for the Honolulu Department of Emergency Management.
Toiya says residents should take the time now to discuss hurricane preparedness actions with friends and family.
“If you have not done so already, create a family disaster plan that includes an off island contact, build a 14-day survival kit that includes food and water, and have the tools such as a NOAA Weather Alert Radio on hand,” Toiya said.
Honolulu Ocean Safety anticipates the east side of Oahu to experience rough and high surf with this incoming storm.
“The Ka Iwi coastline, the Mokulua Islands up to Laie Point are areas that should be avoided,” said Jim Howe, Director for the Honolulu Emergency Services Department.
For those planning to venture out on the water, Howe is strongly advising having the proper safety equipment on-board ocean vessel including life jackets.
A representative for the Hawaii Tourism Authority was also present at today’s video teleconference, and encourages Hawaii’s visitors to stay informed by checking the local forecast and watching local news stations for weather-related information.
This is just the beginning of what’s expected to be an active hurricane season.
According to the National Weather Service there’s a 70 percent chance Hawaii will have a more active hurricane season this year than in the previous year.
The city wants residents to pay attention to local media, and staying informed through HNL.info.
You can monitor this year’s storms using HNN’s Hurricane Tracker.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.