National Parks Service officer involved in shooting on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A National Parks Service officer fired his gun in an incident on Hawaii Island Friday afternoon.
According to NPS, the incident began in the the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Kahuku Unit in the Ka’u District around 1:30 p.m.
The driver continued outside of the park after fleeing the initial scene.
The suspect involved was reportedly an occupant of a stolen vehicle. While attempting to stop the driver at Manuka State Park, an altercation ensued and shots were fired by the officer.
Hawaii County police are investigating. It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the shooting.
Details are developing. This story may be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.