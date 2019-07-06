Maui teen’s neighborhood car clean-up may earn him his Eagle Scout badge

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In his quest to become an Eagle Scout, Maui teenager McKay Pali has just completed a challenging project involving junked cars on his neighbors’ properties on Hawaiian Home Lands.
"I just went around door to door to ask them if they wanted me to take their cars for free," he said.
The vehicles were old and unused. Some were eyesores ― no one turned him down.
"They said it was a good project," he said.
The 15-year-old helped the owners complete the paperwork to junk their cars, and even stood in line for some of them at the DMV. He spent more than 80 hours just doing the prep work.
“Mom was the bug in his ear, constant. Did you do this? Did you do that? Did you get this? Did you get that?” his mother, Sharolyn, said.
McKay enlisted volunteer help from several tow companies and Maui’s metal recycling company, and he documented everything so there would be no confusion.
"We had to take a picture of them, their license and the model of the car," he said.
On moving day, his father and friends pitched in to help. They cleared away 17 old cars.
“Some cars were barely moving so it was harder for us to pull it out of the driveway or wherever it was stationed,” he said.
The car owners appreciate what he did.
"One owner was like, 'Wow! We have our yard back!'" Sharolyn Pali said.
McKay took photographs and videos of his work to submit in his report to Boy Scouts of America. BSA will decide if the community project qualifies him for the highest rank in scouting.
He’s happy with the way it turned out.
"I felt like it would be a good way to give back to my community," he said.
McKay is grateful to everyone who donated their services including Kitagawa’s Towing & Transport, Rojac Trucking, Tri Isle Inc., T. Sniffen & Sons, Island Lowboy and Trucking, Spartan Truck Company, BG Incorporated, and Hammerhead Metals Recycling.
McKay is a good baseball player who dreams of playing in the major leagues. What he did in his own hometown is a major accomplishment.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.