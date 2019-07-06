Kauai officials to reveal more about the reopening of storm ravaged Black Pot Beach

HANALEI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A public meeting regarding the reopening of Black Pot Beach Park is set for July 11, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Hanalei School cafeteria.
“This meeting is to discuss the work that has been completed and the plans for reopening the beach park, which include public parking areas, boat ramps, and other park-related updates,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Patrick Porter.
Porter thanked the public, as well as the North Shore community for continued patience with the project.
The beach park was badly damaged during last year’s historic floods.
In the disaster ― later confirmed as the single-biggest rain event in U.S. history ― homes were destroyed and damaged from Haena to Koloa.
